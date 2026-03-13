Aamir Khan’s gesture of removing shoes before lighting a diya at film festival wins fans’ hearts. Watch

Dressed in a pink-and-blue shirt paired with beige trousers and brown shoes, Khan carefully lit the diya as part of the opening proceedings. Videos of the moment soon circulated on social media, where fans appreciated the actor’s gesture and flooded comment sections with red heart emojis.

As the festival began, Aamir was invited on stage to light the ceremonial diya. Before stepping forward, the actor paused to remove his shoes, following the traditional ritual before lighting the lamp. The moment quickly drew attention, with many praising his respectful approach to the ceremony.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan attended the opening of the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai, where a small gesture during the inaugural ceremony caught the attention of fans and attendees alike.

About the Red Lorry Film Festival The festival also featured filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who collaborated with Aamir on the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. The event is set to mark the film’s 25th anniversary with a special celebration. Now in its third edition, the festival is being organised by BookMyShow and will run in Mumbai from March 13 to 15. The event will feature screenings of more than 120 films from around the world.

Among the key highlights are a Centrepiece Spotlight screening of Bayaan by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, with actor Huma Qureshi expected to attend. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will also present the documentary Turtle Walker alongside director Taira Malaney. Another special session will feature filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in conversation around his film Night Creatures.

According to festival organisers, the aim of the event is to celebrate cinema while creating opportunities for audiences to engage directly with filmmakers through discussions, masterclasses and special sessions. Several actors and filmmakers are expected to attend the festival, including Ali Fazal, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Swapnil Joshi, Mukesh Chhabra, Bejoy Nambiar and Ram Gopal Varma.