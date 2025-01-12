Aamir Khan claims he's very romantic. Proof? Actor says: ‘Meri dono biwiyon se poochh sakte hain’

What Aamir said

“Actually main bahut romantic aadmi hu. Ma kasam, main bahut romantic hu. Bahut funny lagta hai bolte hue par aap meri dono biwiyon se poochh sakte hain ye baat. Sach bol raha hu main. Because main hu uss type ka (I'm a very romantic guy. I swear on my mother, I'm very romantic. It sounds funny, but you can ask both my wives. I'm telling the truth. I'm that type). I'm a very mushy romantic person,” said Aamir.

Aamir's love life

Aamir first married Reena Dutta in 1986, even before making his breakthrough in Bollywood with cousin Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic drama Qayamat Se Qayaamt Tak. They're parents to two children – Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir split up with Reena in 2002.

He then began dating Kiran Rao, who was an Assistant Director on the sets of Aamir's production debut, Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 cult period sports drama Lagaan. Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005. They became parents to their son Azad via surrogacy in 2011. However, they got a divorce ten years later.

Aamir continues to be good friends with both of his ex-wives. He was seen holding hands and dancing with Reena at the Udaipur wedding of their daughter Ira last year. He was also seen consoling Reena after her father's death later in the year.

Aamir and Kiran continue to not only co-parent Azad, but also work together. He co-produced Kiran's latest directorial, Laapataa Ladies, which became India's official entry to Academy Awards 2025, but failed to make it to the shortlist.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 memorable directorial debut Taare Zameen Par.