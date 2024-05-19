 Aamir Khan's Ghajini co-star Pradeep Rawat recalls actor's injury during action-scene: ‘Heard him scream in pain’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aamir Khan's Ghajini co-star Pradeep Rawat recalls actor's injury during action-scene: ‘Heard him scream in pain’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
May 19, 2024 09:32 PM IST

Pradeep Rawat and Aamir Khan have collaborated in Lagaan and Sarfarosh. Pradeep played the titular role of the antagonist in Ghajini.

Pradeep Rawat has worked in many popular films and television series. The actor recent spoke about his collaboration with Aamir Khan in an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. Pradeep recalled when Aamir was severely injured during the climax fight sequence of Ghajini and ended up using profanity. (Also read: Did you know R Madhavan rejected Suriya's Ghajini? Actor reveals why)

Pradeep Rawat recently recalled the Ghajini climax shoot when Aamir Khan was injured.
Pradeep Rawat recently recalled the Ghajini climax shoot when Aamir Khan was injured.

Pradeep says Aamir suffered cramps during Ghajini

Pradeep, while speaking about the shocking incident said, “I was supposed to run for a bit and jump on the mattresses, and Aamir was supposed to follow suit. While jumping, I ensured there was space for Aamir to jump and land on the mattress, but the next I heard was him crying in pain. ‘Are baap re…!’ I saw him scream in excruciating pain. This was the first time I heard him abuse. He had to be picked up. Aamir Khan doesn’t abuse, but pehli baar unke mooh see gaali suni thi (but first time I heard him using abusive words).”

He further added, “I heard him scream in pain. This time, he had to be lifted on a stretcher. He wasn’t in a condition to walk. The fight sequences required a lot of running which meant he lost a lot of fluids and suffered a cramp owing to the dehydration.”

About Pradeep Rawat

Pradeep made his acting debut with Mukul Anand's Aitbaar (1985). He also played the role of Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's epic show Mahabharat. He worked in many popular Hindi films like Agneepath (1990), Koyla (1997), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001) and others. The actor has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Arukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff in many movies. Pradeep also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Bhojpuri and American cinema.

Pradeep recently reunited with Aamir at the celebration of 25 years of Sarfarosh in Mumbai. He was last seen in Chiranjeevi's action-drama Waltair Veerayya.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's Ghajini co-star Pradeep Rawat recalls actor's injury during action-scene: ‘Heard him scream in pain’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On