Aamir Khan's Ghajini co-star Pradeep Rawat recalls actor's injury during action-scene: ‘Heard him scream in pain’

Pradeep Rawat has worked in many popular films and television series. The actor recent spoke about his collaboration with Aamir Khan in an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. Pradeep recalled when Aamir was severely injured during the climax fight sequence of Ghajini and ended up using profanity. (Also read: Did you know R Madhavan rejected Suriya's Ghajini? Actor reveals why) Pradeep Rawat recently recalled the Ghajini climax shoot when Aamir Khan was injured.

Pradeep says Aamir suffered cramps during Ghajini

Pradeep, while speaking about the shocking incident said, “I was supposed to run for a bit and jump on the mattresses, and Aamir was supposed to follow suit. While jumping, I ensured there was space for Aamir to jump and land on the mattress, but the next I heard was him crying in pain. ‘Are baap re…!’ I saw him scream in excruciating pain. This was the first time I heard him abuse. He had to be picked up. Aamir Khan doesn’t abuse, but pehli baar unke mooh see gaali suni thi (but first time I heard him using abusive words).”

He further added, “I heard him scream in pain. This time, he had to be lifted on a stretcher. He wasn’t in a condition to walk. The fight sequences required a lot of running which meant he lost a lot of fluids and suffered a cramp owing to the dehydration.”

About Pradeep Rawat

Pradeep made his acting debut with Mukul Anand's Aitbaar (1985). He also played the role of Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's epic show Mahabharat. He worked in many popular Hindi films like Agneepath (1990), Koyla (1997), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001) and others. The actor has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Arukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff in many movies. Pradeep also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Bhojpuri and American cinema.

Pradeep recently reunited with Aamir at the celebration of 25 years of Sarfarosh in Mumbai. He was last seen in Chiranjeevi's action-drama Waltair Veerayya.