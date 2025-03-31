Aaradhya Bachchan debuts desi look at wedding with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek; fans can't stop praising her 'sanskaar'

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have found the best way to counter the rumours about their separation and divorce is to stay mum and go on with their lives. The actor couple was recently in Pune, attending the wedding of Aishwarya's cousin, putting an end to the divorce rumours, yet again. At the wedding, they were joined by daughter Aaradhya too, who was the centre of attention with a new desi look. Aishwarya Rai poses with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at her cousin's wedding.

Aaradhya Bachchan poses in a desi look

In videos from the wedding festivities shared by paparazzi pages and fan accounts of Aishwarya, Aaradhya can be seen dressed in a dazzling white lehenga as she poses with her parents and other family members on the stage. Aaradhya paired her desi look with minimal makeup. Aishwarya stood next to her in a green anarkali suit, while Abhishek stood behind them for the picture. He wore a light peach-coloured Indo-Western suit for the occasion.

The video of the three posing with their extended family members was shared with the caption: "Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya snapped together at family function." Aishwarya and family were in Pune recently to attend the wedding of her cousin Sholka Shetty's brother.

Reacting to Aaradhya's desi look, one Instagram user wrote, "Sanskar acha de hai Aishwarya ne beti ko kapde ache hai (Aishwarya has taught her daughter well, her outfit is nice)." Another praised how 'non celeb' Aaradhya behaved in the video. Many other remarked that Aaradhya had the typical Gen Z trait of tilting her neck for picture poses.

Aishwarya and Abhishek at the wedding

Earlier, pictures of Aishwarya and Abhishek attending the wedding festivities had emerged on Reddit. Sharing the post, a Reddit user wrote, "I follow Shloka Shetty, who is Aishwarya’s maternal cousin. Shloka's brother recently got married, and Abhishek, Aish, and Aaradhya appeared in many pictures, just like a normal family."

Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2007, and they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Aishwarya and Abhishek on the work front

Abhishek was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Be Happy. He will next be seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. He is reportedly also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's two Ponniyin Selvan films in 2022-23. The actor is yet to announce her next project.