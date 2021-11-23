Aayush Sharma wrote notes to work on himself, made it wallpaper after a reporter said he looked like a girl

Actor Aayush Sharma has recalled the first criticism he faced after Loveyatri when a reporter said he looked like a girl. In a new interview, Aayush revealed that after a string of criticisms followed, he wrote down points for working on himself, took a picture of it and made that his wallpaper.

Loveyatri, released in 2018, is a romantic drama film starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The film was directed by Abhiraj K Minawala and produced under Salman Khan Films. The film was inspired by the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Aayush said in Hindi and English, "I remember the criticism I faced for the first time I think it was Thursday night when the (Loveyatri) reviews started coming. The first review by a very famous reporter said, 'He looks likes a girl', after watching the Loveyatri trailer. Someone said, 'He's weak in emotional scenes', someone said 'there's a problem in dialogue delivery', someone said 'there's no screen presence'.

He also said, "I worked on all these factors that people thought were missing in me so that next time people don't feel like this about me. At that point in time, I wrote all these down in a notepad, took a screenshot and made that my wallpaper. I need to change my appearance, dialogue delivery, next time I work on emotional scenes this is how it should be, what should be my screen presence, I worked on all these."

Aayush Sharma will be seen next in Antim: The Final Truth along with Salman Khan. Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, the film is all set to release on November 26.

In the movie, Salman essays the role of a Sikh cop, while his brother-in-law Aayush plays a gangster. A remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern, Antim is billed as a tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.