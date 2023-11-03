Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, Shweta Bachchan and Orry turn up for Sussanne's Halloween bash in spooky looks

Trust socialite Orhan Awatramani (Orry) to always have the best bunch of selfies from any party. On Thursday, he shared a bunch of pictures from Sussanne Khan's Halloween-themed birthday bash. On the guest list were Esha Deol and Abhay Deol, Shweta Bachchan, Abu Jani, Arslan Goni and many others. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn up to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in their best outfits. See pics) Esha Deol, Abhay Deol, Orry and Shweta Bachchan were among the guests.

Orry himself dressed up as Frankenstein's Monster from Mary Shelley's iconic horror novel. He painted his face green and wore a metallic shirt. The best part of the look was the bolts in his neck. Shweta Bachchan arrived dressed as Cleopatra. She wore a flowy blush pink dress with a snake-shaped necklace and headband. She wore golden wrist cuffs and dramatic eye look like the Egyptian queen.

Abhay Deol and Sussanne Khan with Orry.

Esha Deol was a sexy leopard in skin-tight suit and large ears. She posed with her cousin Abhay Deol, who looked unrecognisable in his Día de los Muertos inspired look.

Orry also posted a long note for Sussanne. “Dearest @suzkr, gosh where should I even begin ! First I would like to wish you a very happy and prosperous birthday, and many happy returns of the day ! But I would also like to take this opportunity to say a few words Susanne, in the short time we met, I feel I have gotten to know you so well and it almost feels like we have been friends our whole lives ! You remind me of jello, sweet fun and bouncing around, it's always good when jello is involved or around,” he wrote.

“S, you are by far one of the most fun people and energies I know, not only do you know how to BRING IT when you arrive, you are also a host doing the most ! The amount of light you bring into a room when you cartwheel in should never ever be questioned or under appreciated or taken for granted, THIS IS AN APPRECIATION POST,” he added.

“There is no one else in the world I would paint my face green for. Thank you for making me feel young again. And thank you for making me feel how you look I.e 16 years old. Happy birthday again, you have outdone life itself and reached the top,” he concluded.

Sussanne is actor Sanjay Khan's daughter and Zayed Khan's sister. She was previously married to Hrithik Roshan.

