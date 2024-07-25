Abhay Deol makes 'controversial' statement about his sexuality: 'I have embraced all experiences in my life'

Abhay Deol has played a wide range of characters over the years, but what's most noteworthy is how many of roles in films like Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! defied stereotypes. He spoke about the same in an interview with The Dirty Magazine. The actor also spoke about being 'politically incorrect'. Moreover, he was asked how he 'perceives sexuality' when discussing his comeback film Bun Tikki by 'a non-binary, openly queer director, Faraz Arif Ansari'. Also read: Abhay Deol shows his butt in 'cheeky' pictures from the bedroom, fans say 'the camera is pregnant now' Abhay Deol talks about his sexuality. (Photo courtesy: The Dirty Magazine)

'In my opinion we are all they/them'

Abhay said, "As a spectrum. I refuse the Western way of identifying sexuality because it's so black and white. The Eastern approach is so different, it recognises the whole of us. I don't define my sexuality, and this might sound controversial but for me it's not something that I think can be defined."

He added that in his opinion 'we are all they/them', saying, "I think it's more for the other person's comfort, so that they can put you in a box, neatly slot you. Why should I define myself in Western terms? I have embraced all experiences in my life and I continue to do so. I don't know how to label that, I don’t want to label that. All of us have a masculine and feminine within us, so in my opinion we are all they/them."

On masculinity

In the same interview, Abhay spoke about how he sees masculinity as 'the ability to make people feel safe and included'. As a man, he said he feels like a 'protector and provider'. Having said that, the actor admitted that he would 'happily give up his sense of taking charge and leading to a woman too if she wanted to take charge and lead'.

The actor also said he was not 'hiding', but spends most of his time at his Goa home. He added that over the last nine years, he has also been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles, which is good because he is 'anonymous there'.

Abhay will soon be seen with Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Lin Laishram in Bun Tikki.