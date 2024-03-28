Abhay Deol shows his butt in 'cheeky' pictures from the bedroom, fans say 'the camera is pregnant now'
Abhay Deol just dropped some racy photos of himself and fans are here for it. Check out Abhay's latest Instagram post that's ‘breaking the internet’.
Abhay Deol is known for his acting; the actor is also no stranger to posting the occasional thirst traps. Case in point: His latest Instagram post. On Thursday, Abhay shared photos of himself wearing nothing but a towel… leaving very little to the imagination. His fans seemed happy, and commented the actor was looking smoking 'hot' without even trying. Also read | Abhay Deol: 'No need for me to be a rebel, it’s a good time to be a diplomat'
This is how Abhay Deol thirst traps
Abhay posed on a bed wearing a white towel in some of the shirtless photos he shared on Instagram. The actor put on a beige top and also posed with different expressions – smirking in one, pouting in another – in some more photos he shared with the caption, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you." He added the hashtags 'no filter', 'morning face', 'raw', 'natural' and 'hairy' to his caption.
Reactions to Abhay's series of shirtless pics
One fan commented, "I'm sorry, but how dare you look so hot? This should be a felony." A second wrote, "I’m at work for God’s sake!! I have to focus." A third commented, “So effortlessly sexy. Smoking hot!”
A comment also read, "You have no right to drop this mind-blowing hotness in the morning and disrupt my entire day. How am I going to go through it with that vision in my mind." One fan simply wrote, “Melting.” Another commented, “Cheeky.” A comment also read, “Look who decided to break the internet today.” A fan also wrote, “The camera is pregnant now.”
Abhay Deol's earlier post
Just a day before, Abhay Deol had posted a photo of himself in a pool, wearing a see-through blue shirt. He wrote in his Instagram caption, "All these years I didn’t realise this song is about transformation, taking a Sledge Hammer and breaking down the old self to make way for the new... I kicked the habit (kicked the habit, kicked the habit). Shed my skin (shed my skin). This is the new stuff (this is the new stuff). I go dancing in (we go dancing in). Oh, won’t you show for me? (Show for me). I will show for you (show for you). Please."
Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix series Trial by Fire (2023).
