Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya celebrate Holi in old pic, he remembers 'safer and more carefree times'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a throwback picture of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, reminiscing about 'safer and more carefree times', on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Instagram, he shared a post a Holi celebration from some years ago, calling the mother-daughter duo "My Girls".

In the picture, the family is enjoying time, relaxing on a patch of grass. Aishwarya sits with her leg extended as Abhishek rests his head on her lap smiling at Aaradhya, who is sitting next to her mother. All three are soaked in colours of Holi.

Wishing his fans a happy Holi, he urged them to celebrate the festival from the safety of their homes. Highlighting that the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise, he asserted that "we have to remain disciplined". He asked his Instagram family to enjoy the festival with their families.

"A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls," he captioned the photo.

His throwback post comes on the heels of his father Amitabh Bachchan also posting a throwback picture on Instagram, featuring his wife Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek.

In the black-and-white photo, a young Amitabh is seen enjoying the festival of colours with baby Abhishek perched on his shoulders as Jaya held her son from behind. He captioned the post, “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI."

ALSO READ: Karan Johar’s Holi with Yash and Roohi is ‘organic, safe and still celebratory’

On his blog, he also shared a glimpse of the Holika dahan at Prateeksha, his bungalow. He smiled, waving towards the camera as the pyre blazed next to him. “The Holika dahan has been done .. the tilak of Holi addressed to all the staff .. the colours on their forehead .. the ‘gujiya’ sweetmeat consumed and the Cricket has been won .. and the yawns address the face now,” he wrote.