Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan humbly responds to Twitter user who suggests only Gujaratis can do justice to Harshad Mehta's story
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan humbly responds to Twitter user who suggests only Gujaratis can do justice to Harshad Mehta's story

Abhishek Bachchan gave a humble response to a Twitter user who praised Scam 1992, suggesting that only a Gujarati team could do justice to the story of another Gujarati like Harshad Mehta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan plays a character inspired by Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull.

Abhishek Bachchan believes in killing ‘em with kindness. He humbly responded to a Twitter user who suggested that no one can live up to the high standard set by the team of Scam 1992. The nine-episode series, directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, is based on the life of scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Abhishek’s next release, The Big Bull, is inspired by the same subject.

“No wonder why one can never match the bar set by team #Scam1992 .. no unwanted rap song, only theme music.. no unnecessary drama, to the point writing.. and most important is the flavour ‘Gujarati ke upar kahani banane wala, act karnewala, direct karnewala ... Sab Gujarati’ (The ones who brought to life the story of a Gujarati - the actor and director - are Gujarati too),” a woman tweeted.

Replying to her, Abhishek mentioned his love for Gujarati food and said that his manager is also Gujarati. “Hey, just came across this tweet. I’ve acted in #TheBigBull does it count if I love Gujarati food and my favourite restaurant is @gordhan_thal in Amdavad? Plus my manager is also Gujarati..... please say yes,” he wrote on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hansal shares pic of son with Down Syndrome after govt's 'need, not want' remark

Saqib Saleem: My 30th birthday seems like a decade ago. I have forgotten what parties are like

Taapsee works hard for Shabaash Mithu, practises in open ground: 'No excuses'

Twinkle Khanna enjoys poetic morning, shares glimpse into her garden

Earlier this week, Abhishek replied to a Twitter user who already watched Scam 1992 and wanted ‘one reason to watch’ The Big Bull. “I’m in it,” the actor wrote, with wink and laughing emojis.

Also see: Anushka Sharma attempts to lift Virat Kohli in new video, watch her happy reaction on pulling it off

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The film is getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek pointed out that while Scam 1992 was a web series that was stretched out over nine episodes, The Big Bull is a film. He said that while it is 'understandable' why people are drawing similarities between the two projects, the film takes a different approach to telling the story.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek bachchan ott the big bull scam 1992

Related Stories

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan recalls Rishi Kapoor throwing a tantrum about Delhi-6's ending: 'How can he die?'

UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 10:43 AM IST
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan says he would've been replaced on The Big Bull had he auditioned for it: I find the process unnatural

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 12:21 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP