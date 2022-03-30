Abhishek Bachchan keeps his promise, screens Dasvi for inmates of Agra Central Jail. Watch

Actor Abhishek Bachchan organised the first screening of his movie Dasvi in Agra Central Jail. The actor wanted to keep a promise he made to the jail's inmates last year, when he finished shooting for the movie there. Dasvi stars Abhishek as a politician, who wishes to clear his Class 10 exams from jail. (Also read: Amitabh calls Abhishek his ‘uttaradhikari’, has a message for son's haters)

Abhishek shared a video from his day at Agra Central Jail with co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The video also showed how large-scale arrangements were made so that all the guests and inmates could watch the film together. “A promise is a promise! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime,” Abhishek wrote as caption to the video.

Yami and Abhishek recalled the scenes they shot together in the jail as they took a tour with Nimrat and others. Dasvi is a social-comedy that revolves around an 8th grade pass out politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), who lands behind bars following his involvement in a teacher recruitment scam. Nimrat plays Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram's wife who is later handed over the chief ministership while her husband is in jail.

The central theme of Dasvi is education and Nimrat Kaur said education is every human being's right. “The film talks about the importance of the right to education, which is the foundation of everything. Like, in the last two years we realised we can be ripped off from everything, health, wealth, relationships, everything, but education is something that I will always have,” the actor, who is a commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, said.

Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films. It will begin streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON