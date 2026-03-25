Abhishek Bachchan recalls thinking 'critics didn't understand my work, weren't qualified to judge': Only a fool would...

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has acknowledged that criticism is a crucial part of his career. Speaking at the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) 2026, Abhishek shared that his perspective on critics has evolved over the years. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan talks about his point of view on criticism As quoted by news agency ANI, Abhishek said, "I think we often misunderstand criticism. We tend to see it as something negative, but it shouldn't be. I work in a commercial art form, and if I expect people to spend their time and money on my films, then I am answerable to them. I am open to scrutiny, to judgment, and to criticism."

Abhishek shares how he felt about critics earlier He spoke about how, with the passage of time, he realised that critics aren't his opponents. "Early in my career, I didn't always feel this way. Like most actors, I believed everything would work out perfectly. But when reality hits, it hits hard. I went through phases of denial, where I felt critics didn't understand my work or weren't qualified to judge it," he added.

Abhishek reveals how critics' feedback helped his career Abhishek further said, “Over time, I realised I was looking at it the wrong way. I began to see that critics are not my opponents. They know the way. If I believe I know how to drive, then why not listen, learn, and improve? Their feedback helped me build my journey as an actor. Only a fool would ignore that.”

About Abhishek's films Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. The film will release later this year. King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee. He then starred in Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Om Jai Jagdish, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, LOC Kargil, Run, Yuva, Phir Milenge, Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Dus, Sarkar, and Bluffmaster.

He was also seen in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Dostana, Delhi-6, Paa, Raavan, Happy New Year, Manmarziyaan, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo, among others.