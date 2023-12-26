Abhishek Bachchan reveals he rejected Rang De Basanti because Rakeysh Mehra is the 'world's worst narrator'

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was offered Rang De Basanti, but he turned it down. In the Hindi Actors Roundtable on Galatta Plus, the actor recalled how he couldn't grasp the narrative of the Aamir Khan-starrer because of how director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra narrated it. (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Every director I met said they didn't want to take the responsibility of launching me’) Abhishek Bachchan was offered Rang De Basanti

What Abhishek said

Abishek recalled how before their respective first films in the late ‘90s, him and Rakeysh developed the script of a period film titled Samjhauta Express. They narrated it to Amitabh Bachchan in the hope that he would produce it under his banner ABCL. “That’s when I realised Rakeysh is the world's worst narrator. Just read his script, never get a narration from him. He will confuse you, which he did to me during Rang De Basanti. I didn't understand why are they cutting from time zone to time zone. It was called Painted Yellow in those days. I said, ‘Mujhe samajh nahi aayi, mujhe nahi karni’ (I didn't get it, I don't want to do it). Then he made Rang De Basanti. Next time he came for Delhi-6, I said, ‘Han, kar lo.’ (Ya, let's do it) I didn't even read the script,” Abhishek said at the roundtable.

About Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is a 2006 hit film directed by Rakeysh Mehra. It starred Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Kirron Kher, Waheeda Rahman, Anupam Kher, and Om Puri among others. While Abhishek didn't reveal which part he was offered from the cast, other actors considered for the supporting roles were Arjun Rampal and Arjun Bajwa. Hrithik Roshan was also offered Siddharth's part, but he was busy filming for his father Rakesh Roshan's 2006 superhero film Krrish.

Abhishek eventually starred in Rakeysh's next directorial, Delhi-6, which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Om Puri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishi Kapoor, and Waheeda Rahman among others. It also had a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan as Abhishek's late grandfather.

