Abhishek Bachchan finally reveals why he doesn't clarify rumours about him, family: ‘People will turn it around’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has often been in the spotlight not just for his work but also for his personal life. There have been rumours about the actor parting ways with his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai. While the couple has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the rumours, Abhishek recently spoke candidly in an interview with Etimes about how such misinformation affects him and his family—and why he chooses not to set the record straight publicly. Abhishek Bachchan talks about how misinformation about him, family affects him.

Abhishek Bachchan on how rumours affect him

Abhishek revealed that he believes the people who are putting out misinformation about him are least interested in his clarification and added, "Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to. People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it's not just me. I don't get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I'll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling."

He shared how once, when he put up a post and a troll commented something 'nasty' about him, his friend Sikander Kher was hurt and, replying to the troll, he put down his address and asked the troll to say it to his face. He said, "It's so convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen and write the nastiest things. You do realise you're hurting somebody. No matter how thick-skinned they are, it affects them. How would you like it if somebody did that to you? If you're going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that."

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie

Abhishek will next be seen in the movie Kaalidhar Laapata. The film features Abhishek as a middle-aged man who decides to leave his family and give life a second chance after being betrayed by them. The film also stars Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on July 4.

Apart from this, he also has Siddharth Anand's King in the pipeline. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film also reportedly stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and others in key roles. The official announcement of the cast is yet to be made. The film is currently under production.