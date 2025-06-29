Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Amitabh Bachchan calling him his ‘uttaradhikari’: People forget he's also a father

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen praising his son Abhishek Bachchan on social media for his performances in films. In a recent post on his blog, Big B expressed his admiration for Abhishek for playing every role with "immense dedication" and called him his "uttaradhikari" (successor). In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek has opened up about the same. Abhishek Bachchan opens up about Amitabh Bachchan's constant praise.

Abhishek Bachchan on Amitabh Bachchan calling him his ‘uttaradhikari’

When asked about his feelings on being called the true inheritor of his father, Abhishek said, "I think my father and mother would be proud of anything that I do, provided they know that I've given it my best. People forget he's also a father. For us, Amitabh Bachchan is a hero. So, we never look at it from that lens, but he's also a family man! He's a father, he's a grandfather. For some reason we think, 'Oh no, he's not allowed to be that or be human', but he is. He's also a father, and my mother is also a mother. I'm their child. They're allowed to feel the way every other parent would feel."

What Amitabh Bachchan had said

Big B took to his blog and wrote, "... and there is immense admiration for Abhishek. 'Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahi honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge (My sons, just because you are my sons, shall not be my inheritors ... they that shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons)' – Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

He went on to praise Abhishek for playing each role with immense dedication and delivering each character with perfection. He further praised Abhishek's choice of films and said, "'Success comes to those who dare and act'. 'Act’ not in reference to acting on stage or film but in life to dare and to act ... Abhishek has ever done that ... he has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him ... and he 'acted’ ... he dared to act and be recognised ... my admiration to my inheritor, my son."

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie

Abhishek will next be seen in the movie Kaalidhar Laapata. Helmed by Madhumita, the film tells the story of a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment, and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings' cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms. Fate intervenes in the form of Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an outspoken, street-smart 8-year-old who's been surviving solo on India's chaotic streets. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on July 4.