Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots
Abhishek Banerjee has hit the ground running this year. He shot for a few projects last year and will be shooting a new film next month, later will wrap up portions of Dostana 2 and shoot for Rashmi Rocket.
“We are an industry of workoholics and we love to be at work daily, even if no shoot, discussing ideas, scripts, casting etc. As shootings will gain momentum this year, there will be too many shoots that might start together. Sab bhooke hain ab kaam ke liye. Soon, there will be a bottleneck in the industry as everyone would want to start working in full speed after the standstill. There is so much to do every day. I will have as many as four releases this year,” says the Paatal Lok actor.
The last year, Banerjee admits, was not just about lockdown and releases on OTT for him but also fitness. “I was never into fitness but in 2020, I focused on my physical health. With time on hand during the lockdown, I tried yoga and workouts. Later, I went to Goa for a holiday and began enjoying runs on the beaches. I had never lived a lifestyle like that. My wife is a fitness enthusiast and seeing her working out daily, and being disciplined about workouts rubbed off on me. Regular workouts changed a lot in me as I felt more active and energetic. My other takeaway has been to be happy in less, in the basic things of life. I visited my parent’s home last month which I used to feel is small but this time, it felt big. These small things changed. We all lost that somewhere in our daily rush,” he concludes.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
