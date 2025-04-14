Abir Gulaal's first song Khudaya Ishq out: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's smoldering chemistry is infectious. Watch

The first song from Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal is out and fans can't stop raving about it. The makers unveiled Khudaya Ishq on social media on Monday and fans started to pour their love. Here's how they reacted. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal is set to release on May 9

(Also read: Sunny Deol weighs in on Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal: ‘We work for everyone’)

Fawad and Vaani's chemistry is talk of the town

In the video, Fawad and Vaani can't help but fall hopelessly in love as if it were written in the stars. From enjoying a morning cuppa to resting in each other's arms on a candle-lit date on a river cruise, one sees the transition of their relationship. Chatting constantly, holding hands, madly dancing together, or wiping off each other's tears, the onscreen couple shows every aspect of falling in love that makes you swoon. Not to mention, their chemistry is off the charts.

Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao's vocals give a silken quality to the song which is already dripping with romance. Kumaar's lyrics are simple yet catchy which will make you sing the song on loop. Amit Trivedi is back with a soulful romantic number which could very well be the love anthem of the season.

Fans react

The fans echoes the same sentiment as they couldn't stop. One comment read, "The makers know EXACTLY what they are doing (crying emojis) And I appreciate it. #KhudayaIshq #AbirGulaal" while also sharing video clips of intimate moments in the song. Another user wrote, "Man, Fawad and Arijit in the same project?? This is peak content. I’m all in for Khudaya Ishq!" while another user chimed in “Can’t wait! Khudaya Ishq is gonna be a total vibe! Counting down to May 9th!” Another comment could's stop appreciating Fawad's expression as it read, "Fawad khan killing with his adayen". One user wrote, “What a magic in this song uniting the (world emoji) (red heart emoji)”

About Abir Gulaal

Abir Gulaal is "set to be a heartwarming tale from the picturesque streets of London," according to the film's synopsis, which also reads, “Weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”

Apart from Fawad and Vaani, the film also includes Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia and Dev Agrawal in its star cast. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film will be released on May 9.