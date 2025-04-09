Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunny Deol weighs in on Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal: ‘We work for everyone’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 09, 2025 08:15 PM IST

Recently, the teaser of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulaal caused stir due to Fawad being a Pakistani actor. Here's how Sunny Deol reacted.

Actor Sunny Deol has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema. When asked about it by HT City, the actor stated that he does not mind Pakistani actors finding work in India for this reason. (Also Read: Mawra Hocane on controversy over Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback, Pakistani actors working in India: ‘I truly wish…’)

Sunny Deol has reacted to Fawad Khan's re-entry in Bollywood.
Sunny Deol has reacted to Fawad Khan's re-entry in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol on Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema

Sunny was asked about how he tends to do patriotic films like Border and Gadar and if he believes Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan should return to Indian cinema. He replied, “See, I wouldn’t like to go on to the political side because that’s where things start getting messy. We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that). The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that’s the way it should be.”

The controversy about Fawad Khan’s return

In 2016, there was an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following political disputes. But, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India. Fawad returns to India for the first time in years with Aarti S Bagdi’s Abir Gulaal, which also stars Vaani Kapoor. MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar told Dainik Bhaskar that they are against the film’s release in Maharashtra.

The film’s synopsis states ‘Abir Gulaal is a heartwarming tale from the picturesque streets of London.’ It also adds, “Weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.” It is slated to release on the big screen on May 9 this year. Sunny’s film Jaat with director Gopichand Malineni will be released on April 10.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol weighs in on Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal: ‘We work for everyone’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On