Sunny Deol weighs in on Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal: ‘We work for everyone’

Actor Sunny Deol has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema. When asked about it by HT City, the actor stated that he does not mind Pakistani actors finding work in India for this reason. (Also Read: Mawra Hocane on controversy over Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback, Pakistani actors working in India: ‘I truly wish…’) Sunny Deol has reacted to Fawad Khan's re-entry in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol on Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema

Sunny was asked about how he tends to do patriotic films like Border and Gadar and if he believes Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan should return to Indian cinema. He replied, “See, I wouldn’t like to go on to the political side because that’s where things start getting messy. We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that). The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that’s the way it should be.”

The controversy about Fawad Khan’s return

In 2016, there was an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following political disputes. But, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India. Fawad returns to India for the first time in years with Aarti S Bagdi’s Abir Gulaal, which also stars Vaani Kapoor. MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar told Dainik Bhaskar that they are against the film’s release in Maharashtra.

The film’s synopsis states ‘Abir Gulaal is a heartwarming tale from the picturesque streets of London.’ It also adds, “Weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.” It is slated to release on the big screen on May 9 this year. Sunny’s film Jaat with director Gopichand Malineni will be released on April 10.