Abir Gulaal teaser: Fawad Khan impresses Vaani Kapoor with his singing skills in rom-com, fans say 'good days are back'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan gained a huge fan following in India with his performances in Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. Now, the actor is back to entertain audiences with another rom-com, Abir Gulal, alongside Vaani Kapoor. The teaser of the film has further added to the excitement of fans. (Also Read: Vaani Kapoor on dealing with failure: I usually take it all on me) Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's stills from the upcoming movie Abir Gulaal.

Fawad Khan flirts with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal teaser

On Tuesday, Vaani took to Instagram and shared the teaser of Abir Gulal. In the video, Fawad is seen singing Kuch Naa Kaho from the film 1942: A Love Story while sitting in a car with Vaani, enjoying the rain together. After he finishes the song, Vaani asks, "Are you flirting with me?" to which Fawad replies, "Do you want me to?" The teaser ends with the text, "Bringing love back."

The caption on the post revealed the film's release date. It read, "The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulal and @fawadkhan81. A Richer Lens film @aricherlens. See you in cinemas on 9th May!" The teaser has fans abuzz with excitement to see Fawad back in a romantic comedy.

One of the comments read, "The world is healing. This era is finally back?!" Another wrote, "The moment I opened my eyes, I saw this... good days are back. His eyes!" Another commented, "Earth is healing, Fawad is back in India." Another wrote, "This healed something in me. Fawad."

About Abir Gulaal

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures, the film marks Fawad's comeback to Hindi cinema after nine years. In 2016, there was an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following political disputes between the two countries. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

The synopsis of the film reads, “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”