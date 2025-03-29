Vaani Kapoor's new pic has internet convinced she looks exactly like Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to entertain audiences with her upcoming film, Raid 2. The actor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her fans. However, the internet was taken aback by her resemblance to Katrina Kaif in the picture. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif reveals rejecting Hollywood film: 'I do believe it will happen...') Vani Kapoor's latest pic draws resemblance with Katrina Kaif.(Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor's latest picture

On Thursday, Vaani shared a picture on Instagram, flaunting her smooth hair and radiant smile. The actor was seen wearing a baby pink suit, which she paired with a small black bindi. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Smiling through the little things." Fans couldn't help but notice an uncanny similarity between her and Katrina Kaif.

Internet thinks she looks like Katrina

One Instagram user joked, "Katrina Kaif hacked her account." Another commented, "For a second, I thought she was Katrina Kaif." A user wrote, "She looks just like Katrina Kaif." Another added, "What! This cannot be Vaani Kapoor. She looks nothing like she did in Shuddh Desi Romance." Another comment read, "She looks exactly like Katrina!"

Vaani Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s recent and upcoming movies

Vaani was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk, among others. However, the film failed to impress audiences and earned only ₹57 crore worldwide at the box office. She will be seen next in Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a key role and is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid. It follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he tracks another white-collar crime. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 1.

Apart from this, Vaani also has the comedy-drama Badtameez Gill in the pipeline. Helmed by Navjot Gulati and produced under Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, it also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, and Monica Chaudhary in key roles.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film failed to perform well at the box office but found its audience on OTT. The actor is yet to announce her next project.