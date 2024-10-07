Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's rom-com officially confirmed; shooting starts in London. See pic

It’s finally confirmed! Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback into Bollywood with Vaani Kapoor. They are uniting for a romantic story, the shooting of which has started in London. Also read: Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with rom-com after nearly 8 years: Report Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed was most recently seen in Barzakh.

Rom-com in motion

On Monday, the romantic comedy, titled Abir Gulaal, was officially announced with the first look from the film.

According to Variety, Fawad and Vaani have started shooting the romantic comedy at several locations in and around London. The first look shows Fawad and Vaani lying on the grass in each other’s arms, with Fawad looking into the sky and Vaani embracing him.

The film is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, known for Chalti Rahe Zindagi, and is produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. Producers include Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy. It will be shot in the UK over October and November.

Giving a hint about the story, Aarti said, “The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence”.

Talking about the project, the producers, in a joint statement, said: “Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm.”

The project marks Fawad's return to theIndian entertainment space after eight years.

Since 2016, Pakistani artists have faced an unofficial ban on working in Indian films due to political tensions between the two nations. In 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition aimed at formally prohibiting Pakistani artists from working in India, stating, “Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquility, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations".

About Fawad and Vaani

When it comes to Indian projects, Fawad, who enjoys a wide fan base in the country, was last seen in the Karan Johar directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). He played the lead role in Bollywood hits Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016). He also starred in Ms. Marvel (2022) and The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022). He was also seen in Zindagi series Barzakh.

Meanwhile, Vaani got critical acclaim for playing a transgender character in film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She will also be seen in Netflix crime thriller series Mandala Murders and coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy Badtameez Gill.