Jaat trailer: Sunny Deol threatens to bring down Randeep Hooda's ‘Lanka’ with his ‘dhai kilo ka haath’. Watch

Jaat trailer: The trailer of Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Hindi film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles, was released on Monday. The trailer shows Sunny’s titular character threatening to bring down Randeep’s ‘lanka’ while saving the day. (Also Read: Jaat: Sunny Deol holds massive fan in bizarre first look of his next; internet jokes about being ‘blown away’) Jaat trailer: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda face off in Gopichand Malineni's film.

Jaat trailer

The almost 3-minute-long trailer sets up the world of Jaat. We’re introduced to ‘Ranatunga ki Lanka’ – a downtrodden place Randeep runs with everyone fearful to stand up to him. Numerous bodies are found buried in a field and Saiyami Kher’s police officer is told Ranatunga is the reason for it. Regena Cassandrra’s character says that even God is scared of entering the place.

But soon, Sunny’s titular character steps up to save the day. It’s hinted that he was once in prison for something, and Upendra Limaye describes him as an ‘atom bomb’. The trailer ends with him saying, “Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hain. Ab south dekhega. (The north has already seen the power of this two-and-half-kilo arm. Now, the south will see it)”

Internet reacts

Reactions to the trailer ranged from people liking it to others wondering if the script was originally meant for Balakrishna. One person wrote on Reddit, “They had in the first half not gonna lie.” Another wrote, “Mass BGM, Dialogue Baazi, film looks like a winner. This is how to cut a trailer.”

A Redditor wondered, “Looks like Balakrishna wasn't available, so director went with Sunny.” One person even thought that ‘Thaman cooked’. A person on X (formerly Twitter) compared it to Sikandar trailer, writing, “What We Expected From #SikandarTrailer Is Delivered By #JaatTrailer. This Trailer Is Just Mass, Mass & Mass.”

About Jaat

Apart from Sunny, Randeep, Saiyami and Regena, Jaat also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, Swarupa Ghosh, and others in key roles. The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory sees music by Thaman S.

When the film was announced in 2024, director Gopichand told Hindustan Times, “More than nervous about my Bollywood debut, I feel confident that it’ll be a good film. I wrote the script knowing it’ll be perfect for someone like Sunny. It’s not just about the mass elements my films usually have; it’s going to be a racy script with a touch of realism. He’s a big action hero, I’m a mass director, and we have the perfect script.”

Jaat will be released in theatres on April 10 this year.