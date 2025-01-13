Vineet Kumar Singh says he has been struggling since Alia Bhatt was in Mahesh Bhatt's lap: ‘She’s fantastic but…'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh debuted in 2002 with Pitaah and got emotional while speaking about how his career isn’t where he imagined it would be today. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Vineet stated that he doesn’t begrudge anyone their privilege but compared his career trajectory to Alia Bhatt’s as an example of how privilege works. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding left their neighbours 'annoyed': Security lead spills the beans) Vineet Kumar Singh recollected shooting with Mahesh Bhatt when Alia was just a child.

Vineet Kumar Singh on nepotism and Alia Bhatt

Vineet stated in the interview that he ‘doesn’t believe in the nepotism debate’ stating that he understands why the film industry veterans would prop their progeny to do better. He said, “A human’s child will be human, an animal’s child will be an animal and seeds of a rose grow roses, nothing else. Why would you not care for the child you’ve given birth to? They’re just privileged to have a lineage in the film industry, to have people guiding them. It’s my luck that my father is a mathematician and my mother was a housewife.”

He then recollected how when he was shooting for the 2007 Pooja Bhatt-directorial Dhokha, he was considering moving back to Banaras. He also remembered seeing Alia sitting in her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s lap. “I remember, I was doing Dhokha. I had a phase when I didn’t know what was happening so I went back to Banaras. Nothing was happening for 7-8 years. We were going to Udaipur to shoot. Alia at that time was so young she would sit in Mahesh Bhatt’s lap. I was struggling then, I am struggling today too. Alia is a fantastic actor but when you get opportunities on time, your life can change,” he said.

Vineet then almost broke down and said ‘log bolte hai sona tapke nikharta hai, lekin sona hamesha tapta hi rahe to kis kaam ka, kaun pehnega use? Bohot sara waqt tapne mei nikal gaya' implying that he's tired of struggling just wants to do good work.

Vineet Kumar Singh’s career

After the 2002 film Hathyar, Vineet did not work in films again till the 2007 film Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii. His performances in films like City of Gold, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Talkies, Ugly and Mukkabaaz received appreciation. Last seen in the 2024 film Ghuspaithiya, he will soon star in Match Fixing, Jaat and Superboys of Malegaon.

Alia debuted in 2012 with Student of the Year. She was last seen in 2024's Jigra and will soon star in Alpha and Love & War.