Gaurav Chopra: It’s difficult to do experimental work and break your own barriers

Actor Gaurav Chopra feels his career is on an upswing as many of his projects are out and have delivered for him as expected. Gaurav Chopra

“I am happy for now as finally all things fell into place. It takes long years to first put something together and then present it to the audience the way it was planned. The last few years have been really challenging. The anticipation and delays surely up your anxiety levels. I was going through my lowest phase in these three years. It’s not easy to do experimental work and break your own barriers. No week went by that I didn’t say no to a project. Sitting home saying no to work and money is difficult because you chose to be selective,” says Sanjivani and Love, Lust & Confusion actor.

Talking about the importance of timely release and audience reaction, he adds, “Eventually when your projects are released and well received you feel your that hard work has paid off. Those fine nuances that you brought in to those characters finally got noticed which makes you feel content and flattered. I remember, for Rana Naidu I had a scene set in swimming pool. I thought that it was time to hit the gym. But the very next day I realised my character shouldn’t have abs as the role I was portraying lived a very erratic and stressed life. So, I knew I needed to create this character of Prince Reddy closer to reality. And, that’s when, I decided to go slow and erase that perfect shape. So, for 8-9 days I went slow on exercise and ate a bit more.”

Giving his take on the OTT censorship, Chopra says, “It’s not for me to decide for society as I am just an actor, neither it’s in my hands. I have always been very clear on this that those who are apt and it’s their domain should take a call on what should be the boundaries. And whatever is decided should be implemented fairly across the platforms. I find it a bit strange and confusing as we have contrasting set of rules for different platforms.”

Currently, Chopra is excited for his next release. “My role in Gadar 2 will open a new book in my life. It will be a surprise for all and I can’t wait to see the audience reaction for my role. It will surely be as exciting for my audience as it was for us while filming it,” concludes Bachchan Pandey actor.