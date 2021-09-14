Actor Nikita Rawal robbed of 7 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi says ‘locked myself in wardrobe’

Actor Nikita Rawal was held at gunpoint and robbed of ₹7 lakh by a few men wearing masks. Nikita Rawal was in Delhi's Shastri Nagar at her aunt’s residence when she was robbed.

The actor told Pinkvilla, “I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It's the most traumatic incident of my life." A police complaint has been filed and investigation is underway.

Nikita Rawal was recently in news when she reacted to producer Raj Kundra’s arrest, and also said that Shilpa Shetty’s name was unnecessarily being dragged into the case. She had told Lehren TV, “I know Raj Kundra through common friends. I met him 3-4 times in the past. I am in shock to know the news. But I saw his WhatsApp chats released by Mumbai Police and what the police are saying. If he is running this racket, then it is very sad. He has everything in life. There is no need to do all these things. If he is the culprit, he will get punished.”

She added, “I know her personally. Her name is being dragged excessively. I understand that they both are husband and wife but they have separate careers. We all know that Shilpa has worked too hard in the film industry and now her image is being tarnished. We should keep her away from all this.”

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Nikita Rawal started her showbiz journey in 2007 and has worked in films such as Mr Hot Mr Cool, The Hero Abhimanyu and Amma Ki Boli.