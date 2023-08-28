What’s cooking between Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif?

Actor Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, who is sister of his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif, have been turning heads with their back to back outings, and making fans wonder if they have started dating. Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif were spotted in Bandra on Sunday

It all started when they were first spotted together at an event, and even posed for photographs together. The outing was followed up by a casual night spotting together, where they were even seen leaving in the same car.

On Sunday, they were spotted in Bandra. This time, they were twinning in blue. Isabelle opted for a denim top with black skirt, while Sunny wore a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Ever since Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal in 2021, she has formed a strong bond with Sunny. And now, seeing Sunny and Isabelle together quite a few times together, has made people wonder if they have started dating.

The video of them hanging out has gone viral, sparking dating rumours with social media users writing, “Are they dating?” and “What’s going on between Kaif and Kaushal?”

For many years, Sunny has been linked with actor Sharvari Wagh, but none of them confirmed or denied their relationship. However, they haven’t been seen together in public for quite some time now.

However, several inside sources have shunned such claims at the moment. “They are family friends, which is why they were very friendly and comfortable in each other’s company. People can’t presume that they are dating by just that. Also, when it comes to Sunny not being spotted with Wagh together, the reason behind most probably is that she is not in town, which is why she is missing from the scene,” says one source.

Another insider agrees to it, and mentions, “The buzz around them getting romantically involved is wrong at the moment. During the outings, they seemed more like good friends, and not a couple”.