Urvashi Rautela on being in riot-hit France: My family back in India is very concerned about my safety

As protests and rioting continue in Paris, getting stranded in the French capital has left actor Urvashi Rautela shaken and anxious about how things would turn out. Urvashi Rautela also walked at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this week

The 29-year-old is especially worried about her team, who are grounded in the city on her account. She went to Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week 2023. On July 28, violence and protests broke out in the Paris region after a cop fatally shot a teen during a traffic stop.

“Everything in Paris is okay and smooth, for which I am really grateful. Earlier with the news coming in when I arrived in the city, I was really petrified, but now I am glad,” Rautela says, adding that she was happy that she could fulfil her professional commitment despite the unrest in the country.

In fact, the actor admits she is more concerned about her team’s safety, saying, “I have my team here with me, and I am really concerned about their safety. In fact, our families back in India are also worried about our safety because they are reading about the news. So, we are trying to keep ourself safe as much as we can”

Talking about the situation in Paris, she adds, “It saddens me deeply to witness the turmoil and division that has gripped this beautiful country. The power of unity and understanding is crucial now more than ever. I feel violence only breeds more violence, but compassion and empathy can heal wounds and build bridges. Let us work towards creating a future where everyone feels heard, respected, and valued”.

“I have personally always admired the rich culture, history, and the spirit of France. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the unrest. Stay strong, stay united, and together, we will rise above this adversity,” she ends.

