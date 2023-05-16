Vikramjeet Virk: I don’t let failures hit my psyche

Actor Vikramjeet Virk asserts that working across industries has finally paid off for him in the long run. “Southern India films have changed the content game for all. The way it has been accepted across the globe it’s so gratifying for artistes like me who have been working around regions in all these years,” says Virk. Vikramjeet Virk

He debut with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010). “Then, I got to be a part of Malayalam film Casanovva (2012) with megastar Mohanlal. Following that, I was on a roll, but life changed for me after regional films got acceptance like never before. Today, I am all over the place and enjoying this diversity of work. Initially, I used to rote learn my dialogues but soon I started understanding various languages and become well-versed in many of them including Telugu,” he shares.

Talking about importance of starting right and trying to stay unperturbed by failures, Virk adds, “Beginning career on the right note is undeniably the most important step. If gone wrong, it takes ages to repair and reverse the damage done. Though I was from a modelling background, I still managed to work with the right people and that got me on the right track. So, after a decade-long career, if a project fails to deliver, like it happened with my recently released film Agent, I don’t let it hit my psyche. Though it is painful and it does hurt because you know a lot of money and efforts that went in vain. My heart goes out to the makers as it’s a difficult phase post- pandemic and generating money is a task.”

Virk is glad to finally make his debut on OTT this year. “I was waiting for something exciting to start my innings on OTT and then got this upcoming series Karma Calling with none other than Raveena Tandon. This year, there are many more firsts because I’ll be turning a producer with Punjabi film Mera Baba Nanak,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON