Adah Sharma: I am getting really good roles only now

Adah Sharma has been in Bollywood for over a decade now but the actor says as compared to before, the roles that are coming her way have improved.

“I think my acting abilities were never questioned right from my first film,” says the actor, who made her Hindi film debut with 1920 (2008).

She further adds, “But I am getting really good roles only now, especially in the past three films. I am getting a lot of opportunities now because people are getting to see a lot of me. In that way it is good, I was never somebody who has been criticized too much anyway.”

And the actor says that she has achieved this by being open to all kinds of opportunities, be it Hindi films, regional films, short films like Chuha Billi or web series such as The Holiday and Pati Patni Aur Panga.

“I have tried to do something different each time and the audience gets very excited about. They expect me to do something different, not the usual stuff. Every time I have done something commercially ordinary people have been really pissed with me. They are like, ‘anyone can do this , so Adah ko liya hi kyu’?” she muses.

The 28-year-old who has starred in films like Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Commando 2 (2017), says she wants to never disappoint her fans by making a wrong choice in films.

“I have done some big films where the role was not great role and the audiences didn’t like me in it. I like that they have certain expectations from me. I like the pressure,” she concludes.