Adah Sharma on criticism of The Kerala Story winning National Awards: ‘If telling truth is shameful, then I don’t mind’

Following The Kerala Story's recognition at the National Film Awards, actor Adah Sharma has issued a strong statement defending the film and its message, calling it her "responsibility" to give voice to the victims' stories. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor has also responded to those who have been criticising on film for winning the awards. Adah Sharma dismisses criticisms of the film's political motivations, asserting it tells the truth about trafficking and terrorism, while she continues to work on diverse upcoming projects.

Adah says The Kerala Story is not a political film

In a candid reflection on the film’s controversial reception, Adah said, “Everyone is allowed to have their opinion. I think it would have been shameful not to make this film. I have met 25 girls who went through the horrors. The film is a diluted version of what they went through.”

The film, which sparked national conversation upon its release, was based on real accounts of young women allegedly trafficked, radicalised, and forced into terrorist organisations. Adah portrayed one such victim in the film, a role she says came with a deep sense of moral responsibility.

"I was very nervous for them to watch the film," she shared, “but thankfully, they loved it. After meeting those girls, I felt it was my responsibility to tell their story.”

Addressing the backlash that labelled the film and its winning National Awards shameful and “politically motivated,” Adah did not mince words: “If telling the truth is being shameful, then I don’t mind being shameless. I have no shame in saying I am anti-terrorism. People who are calling it shameful—I think it has hit a nerve, and I don’t think nerves are hit by lies.”

Adah also pushed back against claims that The Kerala Story was politically charged: “There is no mention of any political leader or party. For me, it has been a story of girls who are trafficked, brainwashed, and taken to become terrorists. I stand with these girls. If that is political, then so be it.” Her statement comes amid debates over the film's themes and its place in India’s socio-political discourse. Despite divided public opinion, Adah remains unwavered: “I can’t see it in any other way. I have to stand with the truth.”

Looking ahead: Horror, action, and experimental roles

While The Kerala Story continues to dominate headlines, Adah is already immersed in a packed slate of upcoming projects. “I was happy that people aren’t typecasting me. I played a pole dancer in Sunflower. Now I’m shooting three things—back to doing horror,” she revealed.

Adah is currently working on two horror projects and an action film, all of which she plans to wrap before December. She also just completed a trilingual film in which she plays a Devi (goddess)—a role that involves intense action sequences. The film is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Another upcoming project has her especially excited due to its experimental nature. “It has a totally made-up language. It’s never been done before in India, so I’m very excited about it,” she shared.

The actor was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Tumko Meri Kasam. The story of the film revolved around the origin of Indira IVF and was inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Esha Deol and Ishwak Singh