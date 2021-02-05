IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood

“His success is thrilling,” says Anupama Chopra in this week’s column. “His talent and hard work shine through in the role of the evil Balram in The White Tiger. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”
READ FULL STORY
By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST

Until last month, few people knew the name Adarsh Gourav. The 26-year-old actor and musician had done a few films, notably Sridevi’s last project, Mom (2017), and Rukh (2017), in which he played Manoj Bajpayee’s anguished son.

Within Mumbai film circles, he was known as a fine actor but his presence barely registered beyond that. And then came The White Tiger, in which he plays the murderous, upwardly mobile driver Balram. Even critics who disliked the film have declared Adarsh a sensation, and with it being watched around the world on Netflix, the actor has become a bona fide star. Among other things, he’s won a best male lead nomination at the prestigious Film Independent Spirit Awards, facing off against the likes of Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

Overnight stardom is rarely overnight. Adarsh made his debut in 2010, playing a young Rizvan in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer My Name is Khan. A student of Hindustani classical music, he started acting as a lark, but over the next decade, it became his calling. He’s done web series, commercials, short films and the occasional feature role too. He auditioned for The White Tiger thinking it might result in more auditions with leading casting director Tess Joseph (whose many accomplishments include finding Sunny Pawar to play a young Saroo Brierley in Lion).

He never imagined, Adarsh has said time and again, that he would get the role. Once he had, he spent months preparing to play Balram. He spent time in a village in Jharkhand. He posed as a migrant and worked at a tea stall in Delhi for a short while. (He quit because the tea stall owner wouldn’t give him time off and he had to attend meetings on the film.)

Once director Ramin Bahrani had confirmed him for the role, Adarsh also did readings with every actor who auditioned to play a character who interacts with Balram. When I asked him why this was necessary, he replied, “It was net practice before the actual match.” Tess told me she’d never seen another actor do this.

The rigour shows in his brilliant performance. As Balram, Adarsh is overtly servile and ingratiating but also devious and downright evil. Despite his dastardly deeds, we remain invested in him. I wouldn’t want to meet Balram in real life, but on screen, he’s charismatic company.

It’s thrilling to see actors like Adarsh soar. His success is based on talent and hard work. He is the first actor in his family. His path has not been eased by connections or his last name. There were several, more famous actors in the running for the role of Balram but Bahrani chose to go with a relatively unknown face because of his sheer, blazing artistry.

This is what makes the movies so exciting. It is as the fearsome food critic Anton Ego says in one of my favourite films, Ratatouille: “Not everyone can become a great artist but a great artist can come from anywhere.”

Adarsh told me that he is currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam because he’s interested in working with directors from different film industries in India and abroad. He’s preparing himself for roles that he hasn’t got yet. I can’t wait to see what he does next.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana says ' 25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of the rehearsals for her film, Dhaakad. The actor said an action scene will be filmed at a cost of 25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
“His success is thrilling,” says Anupama Chopra in this week’s column. “His talent and hard work shine through in the role of the evil Balram in The White Tiger. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
bollywood

Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Magistrate court in Mumbai seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut on objectionable posts on social media in April last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
bollywood

Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
bollywood

What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean

By Srinidhi Gopalakrishnan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Vamika, Anayra, Agastya — Bollywood parents are opting for unique yet meaningful names with a divine reference, for their newborns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
bollywood

Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth 7 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed it was his idea to sport an eyebrow slit in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film, Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
Randeep Hooda shared a clip where Kangana Ranaut played a character called Rihanna.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda shares a throwback film clip of Kangana Ranaut as 'Rehana', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Randeep Hooda on Thursday shared a short video clip from his 2010 film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, in which he discusses a character named Rehana, played by Kangana Ranaut. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty outside her gym.
Rhea Chakraborty outside her gym.
bollywood

'I am getting better': Rhea's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Friday at her usual gym, and told the gathered photographers that she's on the road to recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bidita Bag has been a part of films such as Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and The Sholay Girl.
Actor Bidita Bag has been a part of films such as Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and The Sholay Girl.
bollywood

Bidita Bag: Censorship is there at every level when you become an actor

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Actor Bidita Bag says every adult should have the choice to watch what they want, and censorship shouldn’t happen as ‘things are getting so difficult’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drishyam 2 will star Mohanlal and Meena in lead roles.
Drishyam 2 will star Mohanlal and Meena in lead roles.
bollywood

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 trailer to release on February 8, see new poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • 2015 film Drishyam, which was the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over 50 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aparshakti Khurana has been a part of films such as Luka Chuppi, Stree and Dangal.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana has been a part of films such as Luka Chuppi, Stree and Dangal.
bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana: Acceptance from the fraternity lot more important to me than audience

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Actor Aparshakti Khurana talks about how people are finally opening up to giving him roles other than just comedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday. Also seen with her was rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP