Adil Hussain gets a cheque for 5 lakh every other month for guest appearance on Star Trek: Discovery. Here's why

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 29, 2024 06:50 PM IST

Adil Hussain stepped into the Star Trek universe for the third season of the American Sci-Fi franchise, Star Trek: Discovery in 2019.

Actor Adil Hussain has made a name in the West through his varied projects. Now, the actor revealed that he wasn’t paid much for his guest appearance in the show, Star Trek: Discovery, but continues to get 5 lakh for the same every month. Also read: Adil Hussain reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's claim of making him famous: ‘Are Ang Lee, Mira Nair less famous than him?’

Adil Hussain got popular in the West with a role in Life of Pi.
Adil Hussain reveals

Recently, Adil appeared on Cyrus Broacha’s Cyrus Says podcast where he spoke about his renumeration. He said that gets thousands of dollars in ‘residuals’, which means that he gets one per cent cut every time the network earns money from the show.

Adil said, “I auditioned, I got the part, and I was called in. Of course, I had done a big Hollywood film called Life of Pi, but that was long ago. I went there, to the Pinewood Studios in Toronto, and the sets were huge. I was asked to come in 10 days before shoot, and for 10 days, the only thing they did was take my measurements for my costume.”

He continued, “It was a three-episode guest appearance. They paid me little money, but the good thing is that I keep getting residuals every two months. If they are earning money, I earn money, 1%. So every three or four months, I get $5000 or $6000 (around 5 lakh). Crazy, no?”

He also revealed that the whole team made him feel welcomed on the first day of the shoot, in comparison to what happens in our country, where he said one is made to feel like a “guest actor somewhere from Assam”.

Adil in Star Trek world

In 2019, the Life of Pi actor appeared in the third season of the American Sci-Fi franchise Star Trek: Discovery, which premiered in 2020.

The official synopsis of season 3 read: “After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.” In the series, Adil essays the role of Aditya Sahil, who is the sole member of Starfleet and has spent about 40 years in the space station waiting for an officer.

