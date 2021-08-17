Adil Hussain on #BoycottRadhikaApte trend over their intimate scene from Parched: It’s ridiculous

Actor Adil Hussain calls the #BoycottRadhikaApte hashtag, which recently trended on social media, “absolutely ridiculous”. It all started with some pictures of their intimate scene from the 2015 film Parched doing the rounds on the internet, and people objecting to Apte’s nudity.

He says, “I got to know about it a couple of days back, when I saw some Google alert. I think it’s ridiculous to trolls Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don’t pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is, that you don’t (respond at all).”

The actor laments that people trolling these the scenes between him and Apte don’t understand the “difference between art and porn; art is still questioned”. And hence, he asserts that these people should “go to the school of life, school of art”.

Hussain largely blames it on the lack of education among people that such things start to trend without any reason. And therefore, he isn’t really blaming those who trolled, but the education system.

“Our education system is almost to get a job, be job literate. It’s not the education, which we’re receiving since British era... to make a bunch of people run the British machinery, which was left behind. We’re still running that. The purpose of education was to make them a working machine for the British Raj. It needs radical change, and I hope the Indian government will do it soon,” says Hussain.

Keeping him busy meanwhile on the professional front is the release of Bellbottom. Hussain is “very excited” to see how people would respond to the first film releasing in theatres after the second wave of the pandemic subsided and things started to open, once again.

“People have to get into the habit of going to cinema halls, which is with apprehension I’m looking at it. The film is a lot of fun, with twists, humour, thrills, action, and it based on true events. I hope people do come out, taking all precautions, and watch it. It’ll help the film and also the cinema halls, which are suffering,” he ends on a hopeful note.