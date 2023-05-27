Aditi Rao Hydari on Jennifer Lawrence wearing flip-flops with gown at Cannes 2023: Reminded me of what I said in 2012

Aditi Rao Hydari has reacted to Jennifer Lawrence wearing flip-flops with her red carpet outfit at the Cannes Film Festival. In a new interview, Aditi recalled that in 2012 she attended several events in heels and wobbled. She said that at that time she had decided to 'walk the red carpet in sneakers or flip-flops' someday. (Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence ditches heels with red gown, opts for flip-flops at Cannes) Aditi Rao Hydari has reacted to Jennifer Lawrence wearing flip-flops at the Cannes Film Festival.

At Cannes Film Festival 2023, Jennifer opted for a red gown and black flip-flops as she walked the red carpet. She gave different expressions as she posed for the paparazzi. As the actor's fan accounts shared her pictures on Instagram, a person commented, "Very sensible. High-heeled shoes with narrow toe boxes look sexy but can cause a lot of damage on the feet, Achilles heels, lower legs and back. Let people wear what they want." Another fan had written, "I like Jennifer... does what she wants and doesn't give an ''F' what anybody thinks. A girl after my own heart."

Aditi on Jennifer's footwear choice

Speaking with the Bombay Times, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I saw Jennifer Lawrence in flip flops on the red carpet and it reminded me of what I said in 2012. I had just started off and was doing various events for my film London Paris New York. I was wobbly and tripping while walking in heels as under the carpet there were cobblestones. I decided one day I will walk the red carpet in sneakers or flip flops. Seeing her actually do that made my heart happy. I want do it, too!"

She also said, "In other people's eyes, we are always making mistakes, but we can't live our life by what others think about us. We have to be truthful to ourselves and our intentions. We need to celebrate life and be happy. The only thing I have control over is intent, and like last year, this year too, my intention was to just be authentic about what I was wearing, enjoy the red carpet and not feel daunted by the massive expectations of the Cannes red carpet. I don't want to live by other people's standards of beauty. To me, it is about upholding your self-respect, pride and dignity and empowering yourself and other women."

Aditi at Cannes 2023

Aditi hit the Cannes red carpet in a yellow floor-length gown. She kept hair and makeup simple and jewellery to a minimum. Earlier, she also wore a sky-blue Oscar de la Renta outfit. Aditi represented the cosmetics brand L'Oreal on the red carpet.

Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness, the film inspired by the research of Peter Bance. He is also one of the executive producers of the film. Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in the pipeline.

