Aditi Rao Hydari says she was shocked when she got no offers after Heeramandi: ‘It was really a drought’
Aditi Rao Hydari received rave reviews and became a rage on social media after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi last year.
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari received glowing reviews for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her ‘gajagamini’ walk also became an internet sensation. However, the actor revealed that all the limelight did not translate to exciting acting roles post its release. Talking with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Aditi revealed that there was a ‘drought’ after the release of Heeramandi, and in the free time she decided to get married. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her ‘khana mat khana’ for this reason)
What Aditi said
During the interaction, Farah and Aditi talked about the impact of Heeramandi when the actor shared, “After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, ‘What’s going on?' It was really like a drought!”
Farah looked surprised and asked, “Really? Tabhi tune shaadi kar li (That is why you got married)!” Aditi giggled and said, “Actually! No seriously we had to space it out so that we get could get back from work, get married and then get back to work. But the wedding was a lot of fun.”
Last year in September, Aditi got married to actor Siddharth in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones.
About Heeramandi
Aditi played Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actor gained significant attention for her dance number Saiyaan Hatto Jao. The show also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmeen Segal, Fardeen Khan and Sanjeeda Shaikh in pivotal roles.
The series explored the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. It released on Netflix on May 1.
Aditi recently signed on a project, a romantic drama opposite Avinash Tiwary. Also starring Arjun Rampal, the film will be helmed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Netflix.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.