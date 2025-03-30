Aditi Rao Hydari says she was shocked when she got no offers after Heeramandi: ‘It was really a drought’

What Aditi said

During the interaction, Farah and Aditi talked about the impact of Heeramandi when the actor shared, “After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, ‘What’s going on?' It was really like a drought!”

Farah looked surprised and asked, “Really? Tabhi tune shaadi kar li (That is why you got married)!” Aditi giggled and said, “Actually! No seriously we had to space it out so that we get could get back from work, get married and then get back to work. But the wedding was a lot of fun.”

Last year in September, Aditi got married to actor Siddharth in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones.

About Heeramandi

Aditi played Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actor gained significant attention for her dance number Saiyaan Hatto Jao. The show also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmeen Segal, Fardeen Khan and Sanjeeda Shaikh in pivotal roles.

The series explored the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. It released on Netflix on May 1.

Aditi recently signed on a project, a romantic drama opposite Avinash Tiwary. Also starring Arjun Rampal, the film will be helmed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Netflix.