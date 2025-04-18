Aditi Rao Hydari wishes Siddharth as they celebrate his 1st birthday after wedding: My personal unicorn, favourite human

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared a special message for her husband Siddharth as he celebrated his 46th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Aditi posted a bunch of pictures featuring the duo. (Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates first Eid after marriage with Siddharth: ‘We dream, laugh and love’) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married last year.

Aditi Rao Hydari wishes Siddharth on 46th birthday

The couple smiled for the camera in a black-and-white picture. Aditi also shared some photos from their vacation. She also shared some of their candid and solo photos of Siddharth. Aditi also posted pictures of the couple spending time with their pets.

Sharing the pictures, Aditi captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate, travel buddy, Animal whisperer, actor, film maker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius, general genius.”

"Never a dull second with this byoot (smiling face with hearts emoji). You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu bestest (red heart emoji)," she added. Reacting to the post, Parvathy wrote, “This carousel is all kings of happy hibijibeeees @aditiraohydari.” Kushboo Sundar said, “Happppiest birthday Sid. Sending tons of love and warmest wishes.”

About Aditi and Siddharth's relationship

The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot last year in the presence of close family and friends. In March last year, Aditi shared a post confirming their engagement, posting a sweet selfie with Siddharth. The two, known for keeping their relationship private, reportedly fell in love while filming Maha Samundram in 2021.

About Aditi, Siddharth's projects

Aditi will soon be seen in a web series titled O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. Imtiaz Ali took on the role of creator, writer, and showrunner, as he recently announced the project. Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil drama Test, where he shared screen space with R Madhavan and Nayanthara.