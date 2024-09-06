Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have offered to launch Aryan Khan as an actor: Report

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'epic’ project for Aryan

Per the report, those who have met Aryan Khan believe he has it in him to follow into Shah Rukh’s footsteps and 'become the next big thing'. While Shah Rukh's filmmaker friends Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Farah Khan have reportedly offered to direct Aryan’s debut film, the report added that director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has also 'approached the Khans with an epic subject'.

However, the report said that Aryan 'is focusing all his energy on his maiden directorial venture'. It is said that only when he is through with the web series, will he discuss with his superstar-dad whether he should explore acting. Insiders told the portal that Aryan 'has always been inclined towards filmmaking' — something that Shah Rukh had spoken about during the release of Zero (2018).

More about Aryan Khan's web series Stardom

Aryan's directorial debut, Stardom, is a web series exploring Bollywood stars’ lives and struggles. Earlier this year in May, in an interview with Film Companion, the project’s cinematographer, Jay Oza, had shared that Aryan’s series will include elements of comedy.

He said, “A film like Raman Raghav 2.0, we all knew what we were aiming for. The nature of the story is that. But for example, the show that I’m doing with Aryan, I can’t take the Raman Raghav approach because there is a certain level of comedy and entertainment. Aryan personally likes to see things bright, I have to adapt to him and give it to him, even if it’s against…”

Earlier in April, Hindustan Times reported that actor Mona Singh will star in the series in a pivotal role. A source had said, “It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan.”