Aditya Seal shares candid picture with Anushka Ranjan as he denies her pregnancy rumours: I am the only baby in her life

Published on Jan 09, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Actor Aditya Seal shared a picture with wife Anushka Ranjan on Instagram and confirmed that they are not expecting a baby at present.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Aditya Seal and wife Anushka Ranjan have confirmed that they are not expecting their first child. After some media portals reported that the two are expecting a baby, Aditya took to Instagram to deny the reports. He shared a candid picture of them together on his Instagram Stories along with the clarification. Also read: Step inside Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's neutral, British design-inspired home with superhero figurines and more

Sharing the picture which showed Aditya with his head on her lap, he wrote in the caption, “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are not pregnant.”

On Sunday, their friend Jasmin Bhasin of Bigg Boss fame also denied the rumours. She commented on an Instagram post shared by a paparazzo account claiming the couple are expecting a baby, Jasmin wrote, “As much as I'd be really happy if this news was true because I love you both and I'm sure you'd make super cute ones but this news is not true. They aren't expecting.”

Aditya and Anushka tied the knot on November 21, 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. On being asked about how life changed for him after the wedding, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “Things are exactly the same. I don’t feel any difference, also because I got a house in Anushka’s building before the wedding, right in the next wing. For last six-eight months we have been doing the house together. She had been coming here for all day long, now it just feels like she has a different place to sleep, and that’s all."

Aditya was seen opposite Kiara Advani in 2020 film Indoo Ki Jawani. After featuring in films like Ek Chhotisi Love Story and Tum Bin II, Aditya was also seen as one of the lead actors in Student of the Year 2, also starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. He will now be seen in Rocket Gang and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

Anushka made her film debut with Wedding Pullav and had a cameo in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She also appeared in a web series, Fittrat.

