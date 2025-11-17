Aftab Shivdasani reacts to rumours of taking drugs, throwing attitude on film set: 'The truth is always silent'

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Mastiii 4. During an interview with Zoom, the actor opened up about rumours of him taking drugs and throwing attitude on film sets. Aftab Shivdasani calls rumours of taking drugs funny.

Aftab Shivdasani on rumours of taking drugs

Addressing the rumours about taking drugs, Aftab said, “That was the funniest rumour I heard about myself. See, I learned something very early in life. The truth doesn't make noise. The truth is always silent. And the truth doesn't need to prove itself. And just keeping that theory in mind, I would not justify anything.”

He added that he has never gone on record to say anything about himself because he doesn’t believe in losing sleep over something that is not true. He explained that he knows his truth, and people will believe what they want to, whether he does something or not. In 2005, Times of India reported that Aftab was accused of doing drugs and engaging in a brawl in a pub. However, the actor had denied the allegations.

The actor further stated that if he had been throwing attitude on set, he would not be a part of the film industry, and said, “Because this industry is very unforgiving. That's one. Second of all, I had loads of enemies. I would have loads of people talking badly about me. And thankfully, I think I've garnered a reputation where people may not like me, but they don't hate me. Because they don't know me enough. That's something that I've consciously maintained.”

About Mastiii 4

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab in lead roles, along with Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkani in key roles. Produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under Waveband Production and Zee Studios, the film marks Aftab’s comeback to Bollywood after six years and is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 21.