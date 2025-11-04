Mastiii 4 trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani make nostalgic return | Watch

Bollywood’s favourite troublemakers - Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani - are back together, and it looks like they have not missed a beat. The trailer for Mastiii 4, the newest chapter in the hit comedy franchise, is here. Fans are already calling the Milap Milan Zaveri directorial “pure madness.” Director Milap Zaveri calls helming Mastiii 4 “a surreal full-circle moment.(Instagram/Riteish Deshmukh)

Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab return as Amar, Meet, and Prem - older, maybe wiser, but definitely not calmer.

Packed with cheeky punch lines, mischief and that signature over-the-top humour, Mastiii 4 trailer promises chaos and hilarious moments in the best way possible.

Comedy, chaos and nostalgia

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the trio wrote, “This year Mastiii 4 is full of Dhamaal and Golmaal! Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 21st November.” The post instantly went viral, racking up thousands of comments from fans who grew up on the franchise’s adult humour.

The movie also stars Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Malkani in key roles. Produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under Waveband Production and Zee Studios, Mastii 4 has been backed by Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Umesh Bansal.

Mastiii 4 ‘feel like a reunion’

Riteish Deshmukh said shooting the film felt like coming home. “Returning to a beloved franchise brings a unique thrill. Mastiii 4 is outrageously funny with a wicked twist. Teaming up with Vivek and Aftab felt like a college reunion,” he told IANS.

“I haven’t laughed this much on set in ages. Under Milap’s direction, expect pure, unexpected madness,” he added.

Vivek Oberoi echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “This is just the trailer of all the madness that has gone down in this film. I’m super excited to be back with my Masti brigade for round four! The chemistry between us three is pure magic, and Mastiii 4 is going to be pure comedy chaos.”

For Aftab Shivdasani, the franchise holds a special place.

“It has always been more than just a film - it’s a bond of friendship, laughter, and perfect timing. Returning with Mastiii 4 feels like reliving that magic all over again,” he was quoted as saying.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri called the experience “surreal,” saying, “Coming full circle from writing the first Masti films to directing the fourth has been surreal. With the trio back and the comedy dialled up, Mastiii 4 promises bigger laughs, wilder antics, and a fun ride that the trailer only begins to show.”

Mastiii 4 hits theatres on November 21.