Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mastiii 4 trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani make nostalgic return | Watch

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 06:22 pm IST

The trailer of Mastiii 4 brings back Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in their most chaotic, hilarious outing yet

Bollywood’s favourite troublemakers - Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani - are back together, and it looks like they have not missed a beat. The trailer for Mastiii 4, the newest chapter in the hit comedy franchise, is here. Fans are already calling the Milap Milan Zaveri directorial “pure madness.”

Director Milap Zaveri calls helming Mastiii 4 “a surreal full-circle moment.(Instagram/Riteish Deshmukh)
Director Milap Zaveri calls helming Mastiii 4 “a surreal full-circle moment.(Instagram/Riteish Deshmukh)

Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab return as Amar, Meet, and Prem - older, maybe wiser, but definitely not calmer.

Also read: Which Khan is most popular among Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir? Anurag Kashyap makes his choice

Packed with cheeky punch lines, mischief and that signature over-the-top humour, Mastiii 4 trailer promises chaos and hilarious moments in the best way possible.

Comedy, chaos and nostalgia

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the trio wrote, “This year Mastiii 4 is full of Dhamaal and Golmaal! Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 21st November.” The post instantly went viral, racking up thousands of comments from fans who grew up on the franchise’s adult humour.

Check it out here:

The movie also stars Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Malkani in key roles. Produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under Waveband Production and Zee Studios, Mastii 4 has been backed by Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Umesh Bansal.

Mastiii 4 ‘feel like a reunion’

Riteish Deshmukh said shooting the film felt like coming home. “Returning to a beloved franchise brings a unique thrill. Mastiii 4 is outrageously funny with a wicked twist. Teaming up with Vivek and Aftab felt like a college reunion,” he told IANS.

“I haven’t laughed this much on set in ages. Under Milap’s direction, expect pure, unexpected madness,” he added.

Vivek Oberoi echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “This is just the trailer of all the madness that has gone down in this film. I’m super excited to be back with my Masti brigade for round four! The chemistry between us three is pure magic, and Mastiii 4 is going to be pure comedy chaos.”

For Aftab Shivdasani, the franchise holds a special place.

“It has always been more than just a film - it’s a bond of friendship, laughter, and perfect timing. Returning with Mastiii 4 feels like reliving that magic all over again,” he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh: I teach my kids when people click us, it’s an honour

Director Milap Milan Zaveri called the experience “surreal,” saying, “Coming full circle from writing the first Masti films to directing the fourth has been surreal. With the trio back and the comedy dialled up, Mastiii 4 promises bigger laughs, wilder antics, and a fun ride that the trailer only begins to show.”

Mastiii 4 hits theatres on November 21.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mastiii 4 trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani make nostalgic return | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On