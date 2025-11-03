Indian woman in US channels Bollywood's 'Stree' for Halloween, internet calls it 'Best costume ever'

A US-based Indian woman’s spooky yet creative Halloween look has left the internet both impressed and amazed. Dressed as the haunting spirit from the Bollywood hit ‘Stree’, she added a desi twist to Halloween. With her ghostly movements and perfect attention to detail, the woman captured the chilling essence of Stree.(@divya__dpyadav/Instagram)

The video, shared on Instagram by user Divya Yadav, shows the woman walking slowly through a dimly lit parking lot, her face covered and body draped in a flowing red saree.

“Indiana Halloween costume,” the caption of the post reads.

To make the look even spookier, the woman covered her face with the saree and wore black sleeves to hide every bit of skin.

While the original ‘Stree’ targets men wandering alone at night, this version seemed more social, joining in the fun with a ritual-like trick-or-treat celebration.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on November 1, 2025, and since then, it has gained over 21 million views and 9 lakh likes.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more information. This report will be updated when they respond.

Social media reacts:

Instagram users were quick to react to the video, flooding the comments with praise and amusement.

Many called it the “best costume ever”, while others said the woman had “won Halloween” with her creative take on Stree.

One of the users commented, "She won Halloween India ki taraf se."

A second user commented, "Best costume I have seen this year!!! Well done!"

A third user commented, "She returned empty-handed cause everyone said O Stree Kal Aana."

"Pure US mai dar ka mauhol hai," another user commented.

Several users admired how she blended Indian culture with a global celebration, and one user joked that even Stree herself would be proud of the effort.