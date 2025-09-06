Dhamaal 4 wraps shoot: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh film to release on Eid 2026

The fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise has concluded filming, the makers said on Saturday. Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are all returning for the movie, which is directed by Indra Kumar. Ajay Devgn with the cast and crew of Dhamaal 4 after the schedule wrap.

Dhamaal 4 sets release date

Production banner T-Series announced the wrap of the upcoming film through an Instagram post, featuring its ensemble cast. The character posters featured the four actors alongside Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand. The caption of the post read, "It's a wrap on #Dhamaal 4. Now let the madness begin! #Dhamaal 4 coming to cinemas on Eid 2026."

Devgn reshared the announcement on his Instagram and captioned it, "Today's breaking news, brought to you by the gang, who are coming to loot your heart soon... And the brain."

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Can't wait!” A second fan said, “Aadi aur Manav Ki Jodi 😂 Super hit!” “I hope this one is good! Love the Dhamaal films,” read a comment.

The franchise started with 2007’s Dhamaal and was followed by two more films — Double Dhamaal (2009) and Total Dhamaal (2019). Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy directed by Indra Kumar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aashish Chaudhary. The film was loosely inspired by American comedies Rat Race and It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The film earned over ₹50 crore at the box office and spawned several sequels, starting a film franchise. A sequel titled Double Dhamaal released in 2011, while the third sequel Total Dhamaal hit theatres in 2019.

Dhamaal 4 is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Ajay was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan. The film released in August 1 and underperformed at the box office.