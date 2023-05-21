After Cannes debut, Sapna Choudhary walks red carpet again in short white dress and shiny cape. See pics

After making her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary again walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet for the second time. She wore a short white feather dress with a long silver cape that doubled up as veil as she covered her head later. She paired it with matching heels and had her centre-parted hair tied in a ponytail. Also read: Aishwarya Rai's fans defend her as Shobhaa De slams her Cannes outfit: ‘She can wear a sack, make it look like couture’ Sapna Choudhary during her second time on the Cannes red carpet.

Pictures of Sapna from her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet show her making her presence felt in the white-silver outfit and posing for pictures on the iconic stairs. She had also participated in the 10th season of reality show Bigg Boss and is the first regional Indian artist to debut at Cannes Film Festival. She is also the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet in collaboration with Air France.

Sapna Choudhary on Cannes red carpet.

Sapna Choudhary wears a veil for her second appearance at Cannes.

For her first appearance on the Cannes red carpet, Sapna had worn a pink stone-embellished gown. She had tied her hair in a tight bun. She had greeted the paparazzi with a "namaste" on the red carpet. She had mentioned on Instagram that she had styled herself and worn the full-sleeved outfit from Om by Bharti and Aashna.

Sharing pictures from her first Cannes look, Sapna had written on Instagram, “Debut at Cannes’2023. Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance.”

Several pictures of Sapna were shared on the Instagram page of Om by Bharti and Aashna. The caption read: “Sapna chaudhary is the first regional personality to walk the red carpet at the prestigious events this year,making it extra significant for India. On May 18th, she walked the red carpet Cannes 76th Film Festival. We are touched beyond words with your generosity. Thank you for celebrating this milestone for us.”

Apart from Sapna, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur also made their Cannes debut this year. Among others who attended the festival were Aishwarya Rai, Diana Penty, Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga and Urvashi Rautela.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON