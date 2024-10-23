After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt shows beautiful bond with ‘saasu ma’ Neetu Kapoor; check out photo dump from Paris

Actor Alia Bhatt has posted a string of photos from her recent trip to Paris. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alia gave a glimpse of her fun moments in the French capital. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares new pics with Heidi Klum from Paris Fashion Week; returns to India with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor) Alia Bhatt shared a photo with Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.

Alia shares pics from her Paris trip

In the first two pictures, Alia wore a denim outfit and clicked mirror selfies. She was joined by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, in the next picture. In the photo, Alia wore a grey sweater under a blazer, while Neetu opted for a white shirt and black sweater. Both of them smiled as they sat outdoors for a meal.

A picture showed Alia holding a pretzel in her hand. The actor laughed as she sat on a rock outdoors in another photo. She was seen in a white and cream outfit as she stepped outdoors. The last picture showed Alia wearing a black outfit and posing for a selfie in front of the mirror.

Neetu reacts to Alia's post

Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned the post, "Mirrors & memories (sparkles emoji)." Reacting to the post, Neetu posted red heart and heart eyes emojis. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, dropped blue and grey heart emojis.

About Alia's Paris trip

Last month, Alia debuted at the Paris Fashion Week when she walked for L’Oreal with Aishwarya Rai, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Cara Delevingne and others. She had travelled to Paris with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor apart from Neetu.

Alia's films

Fans saw Alia last in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which hit the theatres on October 11. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be out in theatres on March 20, 2026. Alia also has Alpha, a spy universe film directed by Shiv Rawail. It also stars Sharvari Wagh. The film is set to release on December 25.