After last year's trolling, Shilpa Shetty warns paparazzi to shoot flag hoisting ceremony carefully: ‘Mazaak mat kariye’

Shilpa Shetty recently got annoyed with a paparazzo who tried to capture her Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at home. The actor who was preparing for the National flag hoisting on August 15, 2024 noticed being recorded on camera. In the video, she warned the cameraman, not to shoot the video improperly. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty reacts after being trolled for hoisting Tricolour with shoes on: ‘Get your facts right’) Shilpa Shetty warned the paparazzi to carefully shoot her National flag hoisting ceremony.

Shilpa Shetty reprimands paparazzo

As Shilpa and her sister Shamita Shetty were waiting to start the ceremony, the former spotted a paparazzo recording the video. Shilpa approached him and asked to shoot it properly. She said, “Please bhai, iske saath mazaak mat kariye, usko sahi se dikhaiye. Please band kariye aap (Please brother, don't make a joke out of this. Show this properly or shut it off).” The paparazzo could be heard saying, “Thank you so much ma'am.”

Shilpa Shetty trolled during Independence Day 2023

The actor requested for privacy since last year in 2023 she was trolled on Independence Day for hoisting the National Flag while wearing shoes. Shilpa responded on her Instagram handle and wrote, “I am aware of the ‘Rules’ of conduct while hoisting the flag ,the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning . I am a proud Indian . Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers (that I ignore usually) DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day . So get your facts rights and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji).”

She showed a Google search query on “Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?” The response to the question was, “The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on.”

Shilpa Shetty's next release

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar (1993). She was last seen in Sukhee (2023). Shilpa will be next seen in Dhruva Sarja starrer Kannada action-drama KD – The Devil, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.