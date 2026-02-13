After shutting down wedding rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur reveals it's 'on the cards’

Actor Mrunal Thakur has revealed that a wedding is on the cards for her, but has stated her conditions. Speaking with news agency PTI, she is still waiting for the right person to walk into her life. This comes days after she shut down wedding rumours with actor Dhanush. Mrunal Thakur said that today's generation prioritises genuine connection. (Photo: Kevin Nunes)

Mrunal Thakur talks about her wedding When asked about the speculation around her personal life, Mrunal said she has plans to get married someday. "Yes, wedding is on the cards and whenever the right day, the right time and the right person walks into my life, I will be the first one to announce it on my social networking sites," she said.

Mrunal shares how marriage decisions are taken now Mrunal added that today's generation prioritises genuine connection over societal status or external pressure. "…Like, earlier, people might have had certain reasons to get married, but today, people marry because they want to, and they want to do it with the right person," she added.

What had Mrunal said earlier about her wedding Recently, there were reports claiming that Mrunal has been secretly dating Dhanush and will tie the knot on February 14, which marks Valentine's Day. A few days ago, in an interview with Galatta Plus, she was asked if she’s getting married soon, implying it's to Dhanush.

She replied, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.”

Relationship rumours about Mrunal and Dhanush Mrunal and Dhanush were never officially confirmed to be dating. However, rumours of their relationship began circulating last year. Before August, Mrunal had attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein, which drew attention. But in August, videos and pictures of Mrunal welcoming the Tamil star to the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 and hugging him fuelled rumours.