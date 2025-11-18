After Spirit, Kalki 2 exit, Deepika Padukone says 500-600 crore films don't excite her anymore: 'How much more money…'

Deepika Padukone has had an eventful 2025. She started the year as the lead of two upcoming pan-India films and is ending it in the same manner. It’s just that the films in question have changed. Her public fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and exit from his film Spirit was followed by the actor being removed from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Deepika Padukone starred in the 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

‘Not about the ₹ 500- ₹ 600 crore films’

In a new interview, Deepika has stated that big-budget films no longer excite her, and she now focuses on storytelling. “Because honestly, how much more fame, how much more success, how much more money? At this stage, it’s not about that anymore. It’s not about the ₹100-crore films, or even the ₹500- ₹600 crore ones,” Deepika told Harper’s Bazaar India in an interview.

When the interviewer pointed out that she is ‘ticked all those boxes anyway’, the actor responded, “And that doesn’t excite me anymore. What excites me is empowering other talent. My team and I are now focused on that—enabling storytelling and supporting other creative minds, writers, directors, and even new producers. That’s what feels meaningful to me now.”

Deepika's exits from Spirit and Kalki sequel

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Deepika was removed from Spirit, which stars Prabhas, after she demanded an 8-hour work shift as a new mother, among other things. The film now stars Triptii Dimri in her place. In August, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD also announced that Deepika will not be a part of the sequel. The 2024 blockbuster from Nag Ashwin also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika's upcoming films

Deepika still has two big films lined up for release. She is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan yet again for King, the Siddharth Anand film that also stars Suhana Khan. She will then be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s yet-untitled film. King will hit the screens in 2026, while the tentatively-titled AA22xA6 will release in 2027.