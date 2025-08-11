Udita Goswami turns DJ with Woh Lamhe at Saiyaara success party; Ahaan Panday's mom calls Aneet Padda ‘brilliant actor’

Deanne Panday has penned a heartwarming note for her son and actor Ahaan Panday after the success party of his debut romantic drama Saiyaara. Taking to Instagram, Deanne shared a bunch of pictures and videos giving a glimpse from inside the party. Udita Goswami was also part of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara success party.

Deanne Panday pens long note, expresses her gratitude

A few photos also showed Saiyaara director Mohit Suri speaking as Ahaan and Aneet Padda stood next to him. In a video, Mohit's wife-actor Udita Goswami took up the role of a DJ as she played Woh Lamhe. The song is from her 2005 film Zeher, which was Mohit's debut film. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty.

Deanne praises Ahaan, Udita Goswami, and Aneet Padda

Deanne Panday also posted a clip as Mohit, Ahaan, Aneet, and others cut a cake. She also posed with Mohit and other guests. Deanne posed with Aneet and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Sharing the pictures, Deanne wrote about Ahaan's feelings towards Mohit.

She said, "My sweet son can’t take his eyes off his director, I can see the love & attachment he has for him, so much gratitude for having you in our lives @mohitsuri, you are the best, you are magical. @sumanaghoshs, you are a doll & just too cute, thank you & so so so happy for you, you did it."

"My @shanoosharmarahihai, I have so much love for you, so much to say to you, will sit with you soon to pour my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you for being there for my Ahaan, love you. Akshaye Widhani @awidhani so happy to see the brightest smile on you, thank you for the trust & faith you had in Ahaan & Aneet. @faheemabdullahworld @tanishk_bagchi @arslannizaami thank you for the beauty you have in your heart that shines through your words & voice," she added.

Deanne showered praises on Udita, and Aneet. She said, "@uditaagoswami you are such a cool girl, so true to yourself, real & you shine. I love your energies & I promise I will dance again to the amazing music you play. @aneetpadda_ stay young, stay innocent, you are brilliant an actor, so proud of you.

She thanked Ahaan and expressed her love for him. "My son @ahaanpandayy, you are my heart, my soul, my life, my everything. Thank you for bring an angel on earth towards me, dad, your sister & everyone around you. Stay like this forever. Love you so much, so proud of you, keep shining, keep the faith always my child," concluded her note.

About Saiyaara

Ahaan and Aneet's Saiyaara has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Directed by Mohit, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish (Ahaan) and Vaani (Aneet), a singer and a lyricist who fall in love with each other. Their journey goes an emotional turmoil, that has left audiences smiling and crying at the same time.