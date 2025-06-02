Ahan Shetty takes on 'mama' duty as he shares adorable post with niece Evaarah. Fans call him ‘most caring brother’

Actor Ahan Shetty, who will soon be seen in Border 2, is currently busy with ‘mama duties’. Ahan recently took to his social media and shared adorable pictures with his sister Athiya Shetty's daughter Evaarah where he can be seen cradling the little one in his arms. For the uninitiated, Athiya and her husband-cricketer K L Rahul welcomed their baby daughter on March 24, this year. (Also read: ‘Dhajjiyan uda dunga’: Suniel Shetty warns those conspiring against son Ahan Shetty, removing him from movies) Ahan Shetty shared an adorable post with niece Evaarah winning fans on social media.

Ahan shares adorable post with Evaarah

On Monday, the 29-year-old actor, shared two adorable pictures of Evaarah, without revealing her face. The actor can be seen holding his little niece in his arms as she sleeps peacefully. Ahan stands in a room with big glass windows from where one can get a glimpse of beautiful, calming sea. Ahan captioned the picture as, "On duty" with a feeding bottle emoji and an evil eye emoji.

Fans react

Fans couldn't get enough of Ahan's adorable picture with Evaarah and flooded his comments section. One fan wrote, "Awiee soo cute". Another fan appreciated Ahan's skils and said, "the way he is holding baby stole my heart. @athiyashetty you got a most caring brother". A third fan wrote, "Mamu on duty". A fourth fan said, "Gentlemen Behavior, already".

Athiya and Rahul welcomed their baby daughter on March 24, this year. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Athiya playing with their newborn daughter Evaarah, and revealed the meaning behind her name. The caption of the post read: “Our baby girl, our everything.🪷 Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God.”

Ahan Shetty's future projects

Ahan, who debuted with Tadap in 2021, will next be seen in JP Dutta's Border 2 which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Ahan is also set to collaborate with Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali in an upcoming film.