Ahana Deol breaks down as emotional Hema Malini accepts Dharmenda's posthumous Padma Vibhushan at Padma Awards 2026

The Padma Awards 2026 were held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Monday evening, with President Droupadi Murmu conferring awards to 131 recipients from various fields. Among them was the late actor Dharmendra, who was honoured for his contribution to cinema for over six decades. (Also Read: Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Satish Shah honoured posthumously; Mammootty, R Madhavan, Alka Yagnik conferred)

Ahana Deol breaks down as Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra’s Padma Award

Ahana Deol broke down crying as Hema Malini accepted Dharmendra's Padma award.

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On Monday evening, Hema and Ahana were in Delhi to accept Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan award. As Hema approached the podium to accept the honour on the late actor’s behalf, Ahana could be seen breaking down as she clapped. Hema also looked emotional as she took the scroll presented by the President, kicking off the ceremony.

This is not Dharmendra’s first Padma honour. In 2012, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. Among others who received the Padma Awards this year posthumously was Satish Shah, who received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. R Madhavan, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, and others from the arts were also honoured this year.

Hema Malini on Dharmenda receiving Padma honour

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{{^usCountry}} When it was announced in January that Dharmendra would be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Hema wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it was announced in January that Dharmendra would be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Hema wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the ceremony on Monday, she told HT City that Esha Deol also wanted to be present but could not attend. She said, “It's an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us.” About Dharmendra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the ceremony on Monday, she told HT City that Esha Deol also wanted to be present but could not attend. She said, “It's an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us.” About Dharmendra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dharmendra had a career spanning over 65 years before he died on November 24 last year, days ahead of his 90th birthday. He was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory issues before he was sent home. After rumours spread that he was dead, numerous fans and celebrities mourned him before the family set the record straight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharmendra had a career spanning over 65 years before he died on November 24 last year, days ahead of his 90th birthday. He was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory issues before he was sent home. After rumours spread that he was dead, numerous fans and celebrities mourned him before the family set the record straight. {{/usCountry}}

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Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and sent home, where he died among his loved ones. His final film, Ikkis, was released posthumously on January 1. The actor was married to Prakash Kaur before he entered the film industry. They have two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are also actors. Hema and Dharmendra also had two children after they married, Esha and Ahana.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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